Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Trading Up 7%

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) were up 7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.36 and last traded at $42.91. Approximately 184,603 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 8,461,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.10.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LUV shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.41.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.34.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 28.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 94,374 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,674 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 205,257 shares of the airline’s stock worth $10,556,000 after acquiring an additional 8,459 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,815,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 26,799 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 54,518 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

