Sovos Brands Inc’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on March 22nd (NASDAQ:SOVO)

Sovos Brands’ (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, March 22nd. Sovos Brands had issued 23,334,000 shares in its public offering on September 23rd. The total size of the offering was $280,008,000 based on an initial share price of $12.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

SOVO has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Sovos Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sovos Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.90.

Shares of Sovos Brands stock opened at $10.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.30. Sovos Brands has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $17.41.

Sovos Brands ( NASDAQ:SOVO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Sell-side analysts predict that Sovos Brands will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOVO. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Sovos Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,886,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Sovos Brands by 230.5% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 401,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 280,106 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sovos Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,116,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Sovos Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,194,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Sovos Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.

