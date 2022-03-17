Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Shares Down 6.3%

Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.38 and last traded at $10.54. 24,626 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 272,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SOVO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sovos Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Sovos Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.90.

Get Sovos Brands alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.30.

Sovos Brands ( NASDAQ:SOVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sovos Brands Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Sovos Brands by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Sovos Brands in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Sovos Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO)

Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.