S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up approximately 0.7% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 65.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 52.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global stock traded up $10.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $402.66. 2,393,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,421,462. The firm has a market cap of $97.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $403.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $436.81. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $342.60 and a 1-year high of $484.21.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $520.00 to $486.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $477.00.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total value of $1,286,059.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total transaction of $1,068,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

