Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Short Interest Update

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 91,400 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the February 13th total of 129,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 97,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $782,000.

Get Spark Networks alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spark Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 24th.

LOV traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $2.52. 72,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Spark Networks has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $8.00.

About Spark Networks (Get Rating)

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.