SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Bought by Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,225 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up 4.0% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $7,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 378.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,190,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,532 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,677,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931,688 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 32.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,358,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,858,000 after purchasing an additional 828,104 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 248.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,074,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,709,000 after purchasing an additional 766,239 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $18,554,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $38.39 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.07 and a 52 week high of $46.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.63.

