Sperax (SPA) Trading Up 0.5% Over Last Week

Sperax (SPA) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. In the last seven days, Sperax has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. Sperax has a total market cap of $125.21 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Sperax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sperax coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000415 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,108.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,771.30 or 0.06741437 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $110.28 or 0.00268274 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00014879 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $299.95 or 0.00729660 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007892 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00066415 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $190.58 or 0.00463594 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.82 or 0.00396066 BTC.

Sperax Coin Profile

Sperax (SPA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-n hashing algorithm. It launched on March 13th, 2014. Sperax’s total supply is 4,994,178,480 coins and its circulating supply is 733,504,907 coins. Sperax’s official website is sperax.io . Sperax’s official message board is medium.com/sperax . Sperax’s official Twitter account is @SpainCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SPA is the native utility token for the Sperax blockchain. It fuels the ecosystem and reflects the value of the network. SPA also grants token holders the right to participate in the governance process in the system. “

Sperax Coin Trading

