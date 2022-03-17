Spire Wealth Management Acquires 2,918 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 155.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,978,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $762,148,000 after purchasing an additional 191,235 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,877,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,206 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,965,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $301,756,000 after purchasing an additional 99,292 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,134,000 after acquiring an additional 357,908 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 2,857.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,404,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCHP. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.93.

MCHP opened at $74.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.62 and its 200 day moving average is $87.24. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $64.26 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.56.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.253 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 59.41%.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $70,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $133,703.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,838 shares of company stock valued at $4,290,773. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

