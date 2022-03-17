Spire Wealth Management Boosts Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 997.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 452.5% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 127,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 104,509 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 227.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 97,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 68,004 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 928,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,457,000 after acquiring an additional 8,585 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth about $7,636,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 98.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

ACGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $572,592.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $46.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.43 and its 200-day moving average is $43.39. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $49.15.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 23.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Profile (Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.