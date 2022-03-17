Spire Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 78.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KHC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,459,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,829,000 after buying an additional 764,567 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,535,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,013,000 after purchasing an additional 101,741 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,107,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,115,000 after purchasing an additional 429,935 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,885,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,329,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $37.68 on Thursday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.78 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a PE ratio of 45.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.86.

About Kraft Heinz (Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.