Spire Wealth Management Buys 17,230 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 354.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,230 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,415,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,948,000 after acquiring an additional 288,595 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,869,000. Fluent Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 268.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 86,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 63,057 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 135,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after buying an additional 11,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NCLH. Macquarie lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $19.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.95. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $33.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.21 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 695.48% and a negative return on equity of 87.97%. The business’s revenue was up 4977.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.33) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

