Spire Wealth Management Has $450,000 Stock Holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Graham were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Graham by 23,875.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Graham by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Graham by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Graham by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Graham by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Graham alerts:

GHC opened at $597.90 on Thursday. Graham Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $547.75 and a fifty-two week high of $685.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $595.99.

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.23 by $0.32. Graham had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 7.64%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $1.58 dividend. This represents a $6.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.97%.

About Graham (Get Rating)

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education, Television Broadcasting, Manufacturing, Healthcare, SocialCode, and Other Businesses. The Education segment includes professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.