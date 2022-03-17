Spire Wealth Management Has $477,000 Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in AON were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AON by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,325,000 after acquiring an additional 293,745 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in AON by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,959,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,663,000 after acquiring an additional 81,156 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AON by 24.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in AON by 15.7% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AON shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.06.

In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 32,942 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.51, for a total value of $9,306,444.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,505 shares of company stock valued at $12,014,856. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AON opened at $309.52 on Thursday. Aon plc has a one year low of $221.82 and a one year high of $326.25. The company has a market cap of $68.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.57 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $283.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.31. AON had a return on equity of 87.65% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

AON declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

