Spire Wealth Management Purchases New Position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 58,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000. Spire Wealth Management owned approximately 0.05% of NOW as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NOW by 306.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NOW in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of NOW in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in NOW during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NOW by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

DNOW has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded NOW from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $10.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.44 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.75. NOW Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.83 and a 1-year high of $11.87.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.10 million. NOW had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 0.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NOW Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

