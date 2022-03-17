Spirit of America Management Corp NY Acquires 3,225 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 86.1% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCHP stock traded up $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $75.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,704,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,298,333. The firm has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $64.26 and a twelve month high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.253 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 59.41%.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.93.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Sanghi sold 45,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total value of $3,829,869.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,838 shares of company stock valued at $4,290,773. 2.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

