Spirit of America Management Corp NY Boosts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,684 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 360.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 64.2% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 513.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC raised its position in Walmart by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 373 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $145.01. 6,339,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,529,047. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.29. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.90 and a 52-week high of $152.57.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 45.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Thursday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.09.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,367 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.57, for a total transaction of $61,351,766.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 366,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.25, for a total value of $51,011,870.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,869,063 shares of company stock valued at $536,810,951. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.