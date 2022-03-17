Spirit of America Management Corp NY Grows Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in PayPal were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,277,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,893,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,815 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in PayPal by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,449,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $897,536,000 after acquiring an additional 950,699 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,152,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in PayPal by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,209,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,136,178,000 after acquiring an additional 923,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,145,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.61.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 7,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL traded up $4.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $112.16. The company had a trading volume of 21,931,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,507,482. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $130.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

