Spirit of America Management Corp NY Trims Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY decreased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $162,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,969 shares of company stock valued at $13,281,551. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSX. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet upgraded Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.73.

NYSE PSX traded up $1.05 on Thursday, hitting $77.55. 4,838,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,568,606. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.12 and a 200 day moving average of $77.67. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $94.34. The company has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 124.32%.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

