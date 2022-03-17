SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Trading Down 7.2%

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) dropped 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $52.35 and last traded at $52.35. Approximately 4,136 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 434,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.39.

SWTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.02 and its 200-day moving average is $63.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 0.80.

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.42). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWTX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 330.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 213.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $65,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.