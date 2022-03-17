SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.25, Fidelity Earnings reports. SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 432.38% and a negative return on equity of 51.18%.
SQZ opened at $4.24 on Thursday. SQZ Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $16.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.47.
Separately, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a research note on Sunday, December 12th.
About SQZ Biotechnologies (Get Rating)
SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SQZ Biotechnologies (SQZ)
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
- The Bottom Is In For Jabil, Inc, But Don’t Buy It Yet
- If The Shoe Fits, Buy Shoe Carnival Stock For Dividend Growth
Receive News & Ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.