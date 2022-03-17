SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.25, Fidelity Earnings reports. SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 432.38% and a negative return on equity of 51.18%.

SQZ opened at $4.24 on Thursday. SQZ Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $16.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.47.

Separately, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a research note on Sunday, December 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in SQZ Biotechnologies by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 350,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 23,405 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 44,451 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 8,740.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 162,401 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SQZ Biotechnologies by 13.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 8,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SQZ Biotechnologies by 19.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter. 49.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SQZ Biotechnologies

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

