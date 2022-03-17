Stakenet Hits One Day Trading Volume of $8,622.00 (XSN)

Stakenet (XSN) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. Over the last week, Stakenet has traded 40% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stakenet has a total market capitalization of $3.50 million and $8,622.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stakenet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0279 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00007766 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $97.65 or 0.00239621 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00011547 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004030 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000915 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001493 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00033718 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00098494 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

About Stakenet

XSN is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 128,838,495 coins and its circulating supply is 125,299,450 coins. The official website for Stakenet is stakenet.io . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakenet’s official message board is medium.com/stakenet

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from POSW, StakeNet is a TPoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. The team that was behind the POSW coin and recently rebranded to StakeNet (XSN) The StakeNet service allows users to stake various cryptocurrencies in one single wallet. All dividends from the StakeNet staking services are paid in XSN coin. “

Buying and Selling Stakenet

