Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) will report $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Standard Motor Products’ earnings. Standard Motor Products reported earnings per share of $0.97 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will report full year earnings of $4.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $4.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Standard Motor Products.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.23. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $309.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SMP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

In other news, Director Lawrence I. Sills purchased 985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.62 per share, with a total value of $42,965.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alisa C. Norris sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total transaction of $289,373.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 9,185 shares of company stock worth $407,090 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,234,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $169,475,000 after buying an additional 78,145 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,213,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,056,000 after purchasing an additional 11,997 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 47,709.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,092,445 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,160 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 770,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,393,000 after purchasing an additional 16,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 325,999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SMP traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 904 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,891. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.49. Standard Motor Products has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $55.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is currently 26.87%.

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

