Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the February 13th total of 2,410,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 45.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 70.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,272 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 25,240 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 6.3% during the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 132,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after buying an additional 7,795 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 15.9% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 42,925 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 5,879 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 70.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 694,140 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,687,000 after buying an additional 287,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.72. The stock had a trading volume of 29,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,961,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.87. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.03.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 47.67%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 27.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.12%.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

