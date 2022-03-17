Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,466 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,805 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 24,513.3% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22,062 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 157.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $87.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.99. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $78.92 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $100.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.41.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

