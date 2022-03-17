State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,338 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of AeroVironment worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 3,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $120.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.25.

In other AeroVironment news, VP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $90,924.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVAV opened at $81.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,714.76 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.44. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $128.98.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.01 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

