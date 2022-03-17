State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.11 Million Stake in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.05% of FB Financial worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in FB Financial by 4.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,547,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,375,000 after acquiring an additional 68,680 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FB Financial by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,441,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,815,000 after buying an additional 67,335 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,235,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,981,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,113,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,749,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 6,457.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,713,000 after buying an additional 636,424 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FBK stock opened at $47.05 on Thursday. FB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $34.99 and a 12 month high of $48.75. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.62.

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $142.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.41 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 31.03% and a return on equity of 13.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FB Financial Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.13%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FBK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens increased their target price on shares of FB Financial from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FB Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

