State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,552 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4,971.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter worth about $61,000.

BBBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.62.

Shares of BBBY opened at $21.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.53. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $44.51.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $207,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $68,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 33,862 shares of company stock worth $475,490. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

