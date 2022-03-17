State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 64.8% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 309,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,407,000 after purchasing an additional 121,669 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 72.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,243,000 after purchasing an additional 54,097 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 39.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 134,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,592,000 after purchasing an additional 38,123 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,954,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,470,000 after purchasing an additional 24,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 18.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,142,000 after acquiring an additional 24,724 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $62.76 on Thursday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a one year low of $53.24 and a one year high of $65.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.33. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.59.

Westamerica Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WABC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $53.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.74 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 39.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WABC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

In other Westamerica Bancorporation news, SVP George S. Ensinger sold 1,000 shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $58,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

