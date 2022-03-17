State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 485 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,249 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,315 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,004 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,359 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,884,000 after acquiring an additional 224,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,997 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.93.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total value of $887,173.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JAZZ opened at $158.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.69. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $117.64 and a 52-week high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.68. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.65% and a positive return on equity of 21.56%. The company had revenue of $896.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

