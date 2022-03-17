Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.85-5.89 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.20.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of STLD traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,708,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,644. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Steel Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $44.44 and a fifty-two week high of $77.57.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 104.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.63%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $338,556.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

