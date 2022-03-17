StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Shares Gap Up to $31.41

Shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.41, but opened at $32.54. StepStone Group shares last traded at $32.99, with a volume of 2,754 shares trading hands.

STEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James cut StepStone Group to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on StepStone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.63.

StepStone Group ( NASDAQ:STEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. StepStone Group had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STEP. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in StepStone Group by 2,951.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,695 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in StepStone Group by 11,418.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,057,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,339 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in StepStone Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,807,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in StepStone Group by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,206,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,281,000 after purchasing an additional 460,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in StepStone Group by 103.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 667,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,001,000 after purchasing an additional 340,072 shares in the last quarter.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

