StockNews.com Downgrades Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) to Hold

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.82.

ED stock opened at $89.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Consolidated Edison has a 12 month low of $71.17 and a 12 month high of $90.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.32.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 193 shares of company stock valued at $16,622. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Emfo LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 217.4% in the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

