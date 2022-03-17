StockNews.com Downgrades Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) to Hold

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Shares of GRP.U opened at $73.62 on Tuesday.

