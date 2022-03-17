StockNews.com Upgrades Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) to Buy

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

ESTE has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Earthstone Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Earthstone Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Earthstone Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

ESTE opened at $12.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 2.40. Earthstone Energy has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $15.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.12.

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 8.46%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Earthstone Energy will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Earthstone Energy by 59.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 42,565 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Earthstone Energy by 22.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 16,418 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Earthstone Energy by 11.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 451,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,001,000 after buying an additional 46,890 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Earthstone Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $750,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Earthstone Energy by 6.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

