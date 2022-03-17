StockNews.com Upgrades Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) to Hold

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ UEPS opened at $4.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.02. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.84 and a 52-week high of $6.97. The firm has a market cap of $286.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.19.

In other Net 1 UEPS Technologies news, Director Monde Nkosi purchased 65,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.21 per share, with a total value of $342,573.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Christopher G.B. Meyer purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.93 per share, for a total transaction of $172,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 132,453 shares of company stock worth $682,493. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UEPS. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $9,293,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 65.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,399,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,865 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 1,007.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,586 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the third quarter worth about $1,055,000. Finally, Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the third quarter worth about $1,046,000. 48.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Company Profile

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of financial technology, products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses in South Africa and other emerging economies. It operates through the following segments: Processing, Financial Services, and Technology. The Processing segment includes fees earned by the company from processing activities performed for its customers from the distribution of prepaid airtime.

