StockNews.com Upgrades ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) to Hold

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $20.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.95.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

PRQR stock opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $9.46. The firm has a market cap of $47.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 6.94.

ProQR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PRQR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.74% and a negative net margin of 4,113.78%. On average, research analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 29.7% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 16,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 145.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 22,339 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 123.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 137,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 75,714 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $1,046,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $321,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

About ProQR Therapeutics (Get Rating)

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.