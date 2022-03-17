StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.39 Per Share

StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from StoneCastle Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.
StoneCastle Financial has a payout ratio of 78.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.
BANX stock opened at $21.69 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.88. The stock has a market cap of $142.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.66. StoneCastle Financial has a 52-week low of $19.37 and a 52-week high of $24.19.
About StoneCastle Financial (Get Rating)
StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on StoneCastle Financial (BANX)
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
- If The Shoe Fits, Buy Shoe Carnival Stock For Dividend Growth
- 3 Undervalued Large Caps With Large Upside
Receive News & Ratings for StoneCastle Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCastle Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.