StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.39 Per Share

StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from StoneCastle Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

StoneCastle Financial has a payout ratio of 78.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

BANX stock opened at $21.69 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.88. The stock has a market cap of $142.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.66. StoneCastle Financial has a 52-week low of $19.37 and a 52-week high of $24.19.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in StoneCastle Financial stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCastle Financial Corp. ( NASDAQ:BANX Get Rating ) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned about 0.18% of StoneCastle Financial worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 25.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

