Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Acquires 134 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 24.1% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in Emerson Electric by 44.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 11,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 236,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,235,000 after purchasing an additional 20,827 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 9.3% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 28.3% in the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 68,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.75. 227,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,391,024. The company has a market capitalization of $56.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.46. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $86.72 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.