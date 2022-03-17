Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,400,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,678,000 after buying an additional 326,162 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,834,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,940,000 after acquiring an additional 111,049 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,610,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,607,000 after acquiring an additional 20,375 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,017,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,526,000 after acquiring an additional 40,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,872,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,105,000 after acquiring an additional 15,660 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC traded up $1.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 853,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,630. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $76.63 and a 12 month high of $95.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.16.

