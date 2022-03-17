Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. Buys 163 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,676 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 2.7% of Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COST. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,447,261,000 after purchasing an additional 91,694 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $508,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,765 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 27.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,308 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.0% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 13,346 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Argus lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $548.14.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $543.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $322.38 and a 12 month high of $571.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $513.88 and a 200-day moving average of $504.91. The company has a market capitalization of $240.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

