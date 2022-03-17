Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 50.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PHO opened at $52.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.16. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a one year low of $47.26 and a one year high of $61.11.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.