Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 338 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the third quarter valued at about $62,000.

VAW stock opened at $185.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.16. Vanguard Materials ETF has a one year low of $165.72 and a one year high of $201.03.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

