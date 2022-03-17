Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,569 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMC opened at $181.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.71. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $157.80 and a 52 week high of $213.65.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VMC shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.87.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

