Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Decreases Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,170 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 242.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Evan Sharp sold 59,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $1,666,115.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 56,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $1,707,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 389,877 shares of company stock worth $12,557,858 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $24.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.83. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $88.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.85, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $846.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.23 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PINS shares. Guggenheim lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Pinterest from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Pinterest from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Pinterest from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.84.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

