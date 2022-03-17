Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $326,000 Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,569 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,351,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,750,993,000 after buying an additional 134,868 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,212,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,389,181,000 after buying an additional 139,222 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,587,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $436,696,000 after buying an additional 18,364 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,154,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $375,016,000 after buying an additional 131,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $329,575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $181.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $157.80 and a 1 year high of $213.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $186.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.71.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.87.

Vulcan Materials Profile (Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.