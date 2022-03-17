Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $361,000 Stock Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 934 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 17 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.17.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $72.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.85. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.81 and a 12 month high of $79.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.85.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The business had revenue of $355.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.61 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 37.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This is a boost from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 24.59%.

In other news, EVP John K. Handy sold 3,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $220,636.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas D. Neff sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.39, for a total value of $34,124.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,476 shares of company stock valued at $2,861,558. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

