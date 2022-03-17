Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VAW. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 60.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000.

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $185.51 on Thursday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $165.72 and a 1 year high of $201.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.16.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

