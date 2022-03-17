Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 850 Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 373.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 3,501,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,027,000 after buying an additional 2,761,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,561,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,326,000 after buying an additional 170,160 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,147,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,463,000 after buying an additional 108,156 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 1,142,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,262,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 883,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,901,000 after buying an additional 64,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSG opened at $21.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.09 and its 200-day moving average is $18.08. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $26.08.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

