Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 934 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 934 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $476,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,096,000 after buying an additional 117,695 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $2,720,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 256,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,112,000 after buying an additional 68,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 931,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,439,000 after buying an additional 134,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CBSH. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

CBSH stock opened at $72.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.85. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.81 and a twelve month high of $79.10.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The company had revenue of $355.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.61 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 37.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.59%.

In related news, SVP Douglas D. Neff sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.39, for a total transaction of $34,124.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 9,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $631,082.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,476 shares of company stock worth $2,861,558 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

