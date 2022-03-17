Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Trims Stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.13% of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 217.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $60,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 62.7% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 119.5% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PIE opened at $23.26 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.74. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $27.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.148 per share. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%.

About Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

